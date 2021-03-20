Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $9.10 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. National Grid makes up 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1,593.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $58.55. 489,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,254. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

