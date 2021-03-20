Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $9.67 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 164.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,321 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,888,000. YCG LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,337,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Unilever stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. 2,567,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

