Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $24,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.82. 731,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,048. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.45.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

