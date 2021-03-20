Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,355 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

