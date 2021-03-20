Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 644,642 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473,171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 487,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 237,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $60.64. 1,009,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

