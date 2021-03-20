Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 13,594 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in HSBC by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.