Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 13,822 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $51.73. 512,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,206. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

