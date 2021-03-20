Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 747 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Shares of TRV traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.30. 4,099,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

