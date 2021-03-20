Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 970 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 260,540 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $191.14. 28,354,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The company has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

