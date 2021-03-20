Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,725,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,384,000 after buying an additional 351,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 3,228,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2205 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

