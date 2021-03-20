Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 60,291,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,506,340. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.