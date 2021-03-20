Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TC Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

TRP stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

