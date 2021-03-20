Guardian Capital LP Acquires 5,516,710 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 142.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 3.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.61% of Suncor Energy worth $157,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,398 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,916,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,744,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

