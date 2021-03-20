Guardian Capital LP Acquires 624 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $542.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,789. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $185.84 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

