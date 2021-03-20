Guardian Capital LP Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,529,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,185 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 6.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.25% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $289,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after buying an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after buying an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,835,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,137,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.02.

Shares of RY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

