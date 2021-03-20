Guardian Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,980 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.26% of Shaw Communications worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 5,513,014 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,197,000 after buying an additional 1,098,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 438,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

SJR traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.09. 2,670,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,227. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

