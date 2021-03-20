Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 389,275 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 4.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.20% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $207,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,140,000 after buying an additional 315,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after buying an additional 3,145,443 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

