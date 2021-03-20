Guardian Capital LP Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,537 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,056. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

