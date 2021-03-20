Guardian Capital LP Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $32,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 273.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.40. 2,431,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.91 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

