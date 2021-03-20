Guardian Capital LP Sells 407,738 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 407,738 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $87,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 50.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.82. 731,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

