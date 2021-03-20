Guardian Capital LP Takes $17.89 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

