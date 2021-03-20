Guider Price Up 12.3% This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Guider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $26,660.70 and approximately $244.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00647357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024624 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars.

