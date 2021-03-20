GXChain (GXC) Price Up 19.6% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $57.17 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,081,855 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

