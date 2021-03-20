Hakka.Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $462,071.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $462,071.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $266.26 or 0.00456529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00064752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.39 or 0.00698500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,319,160 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Hakka.Finance Token Trading

