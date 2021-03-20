Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce $86.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the lowest is $84.80 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $76.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $326.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.60 million to $329.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $343.12 million, with estimates ranging from $337.30 million to $354.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after buying an additional 1,049,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

