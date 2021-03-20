Handshake (HNS) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $117.20 million and $420,537.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,134.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.71 or 0.03111467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.85 or 0.00344537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00923132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.17 or 0.00397603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.47 or 0.00352628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00262232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021327 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 362,830,997 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

