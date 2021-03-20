Handshake (HNS) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $114.78 million and $559,128.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.46 or 0.03126107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.96 or 0.00344209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.71 or 0.00914770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00390462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $212.41 or 0.00356721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.00262369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021212 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 363,021,366 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.