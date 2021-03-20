Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

