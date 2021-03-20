HAPI Trading 58.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and $1.36 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HAPI has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for $162.13 or 0.00281714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00462174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00142046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00700473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

