Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $91.74 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $91.74 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $179.64 or 0.00302851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 180.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 535,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,698 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

