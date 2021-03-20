Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Cap of $29.33 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $29.33 million and $114,165.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00642291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

