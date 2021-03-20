Hathor Market Capitalization Hits $300.10 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $300.10 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00455810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00690860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.