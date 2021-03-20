Haven Protocol Price Hits $13.24 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $13.24 or 0.00022315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $186.91 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,316.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.25 or 0.03131091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.90 or 0.00345435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.38 or 0.00926186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.00396785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00359156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00264938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00021418 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,120,933 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.