HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,158 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $50,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

