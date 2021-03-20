Head to Head Analysis: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) vs. Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

trivago has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares trivago and Inovalon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $939.36 million 1.83 $19.22 million $0.06 81.00 Inovalon $642.41 million 6.71 $7.78 million $0.41 67.66

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalon. Inovalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for trivago and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 7 1 0 2.13 Inovalon 1 3 5 0 2.44

trivago currently has a consensus price target of $2.14, indicating a potential downside of 55.88%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $25.78, indicating a potential downside of 7.07%. Given Inovalon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than trivago.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -62.12% -2.98% -2.37% Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18%

Summary

Inovalon beats trivago on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages. As of June 30, 2020, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services S.Ã r.l.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

