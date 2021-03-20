Head to Head Comparison: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 10.97 $785.97 million $9.34 19.57 Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.91 $34.27 million $1.43 9.31

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AvalonBay Communities and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 7 5 0 2.31 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus target price of $176.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $11.36, suggesting a potential downside of 14.67%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 27.97% 6.02% 3.38% Brandywine Realty Trust 54.61% 18.15% 7.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.