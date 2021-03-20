Head-To-Head Survey: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust 22.17% 4.23% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.89 $105.41 million N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 18.11 $8.38 million $1.77 25.93

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

