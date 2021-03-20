Head-To-Head Survey: Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) versus Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iberdrola and Parkson Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 10.44% 7.63% 2.88% Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iberdrola and Parkson Retail Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $40.82 billion 2.02 $3.82 billion N/A N/A Parkson Retail Group $727.27 million 0.13 -$32.23 million N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iberdrola and Parkson Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 1 5 8 0 2.50 Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Iberdrola beats Parkson Retail Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; development of green hydrogen projects; and distribution and sale of gas. It has a total installed capacity of 55,111 MW; total renewable installed capacity of 34,923 MW; and 1,206,783 KM of transmission power lines, as well as serves approximately 34 million consumers. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self-consumption, and electric vehicles for residential customers; and management of energy facilities and supplies for industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 38 Parkson branded stores, 1 Lion mall, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, supermarkets, and fashion and food and beverage outlets in 27 cities in the People's Republic of China. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services; and produces food products. In addition, the company operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

