Head-To-Head Survey: SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) vs. Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SSP Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SSP Group and Showa Denko Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $1.83 billion 1.14 -$478.46 million ($0.87) -5.40 Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10

Showa Denko Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group. SSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Showa Denko Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SSP Group and Showa Denko Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 1 4 3 0 2.25 Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and Showa Denko Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31%

Summary

Showa Denko Materials beats SSP Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Showa Denko Materials Company Profile

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

