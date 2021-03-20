Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 57,028.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 136.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $205.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

