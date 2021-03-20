Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.93 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

CRWD stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average of $176.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

