Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8,295.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,797 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.99 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

