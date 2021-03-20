Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.69% of EverQuote worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $290,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $211,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,785.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,304. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $37.89 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

