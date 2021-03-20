Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $6.27 Million in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COOLU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,670,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,225,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.