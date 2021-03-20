Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $6.66 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Kohl’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,447,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

