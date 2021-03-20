Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

