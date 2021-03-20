Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 12,600 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

