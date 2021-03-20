Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,389 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $23,463,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $510.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.10.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

