Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $4.83 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

