Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $5.08 Million Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of World Fuel Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,597,000 after buying an additional 253,474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 127,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,114 shares of company stock worth $2,647,088. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

